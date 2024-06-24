Lib Dems pledge to reopen Shropshire's community ambulance stations if elected

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Lib Dems have announced a £50 million-a-year emergency funding plan to help reopen ambulance stations and tackle waiting times.

Shropshire lost all four of its community ambulance stations in October 2021 - in Oswestry, Craven Arms, Bridgnorth and Market Drayton.

It means that all Shropshire crews start and end their shifts in either Shrewsbury or Donnington, Telford.

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for North Shropshire, Helen Morgan, has welcomed the funding plan.

She said: “It is a scandal that seriously injured people in Shropshire are having to wait hours and hours and hours for an ambulance to arrive.

“Local people should be confident that when they ring 999 in a life-or-death emergency, help will arrive in good time.

"All four of Shropshire’s community ambulance stations closed over three years ago and now we have some of the worst response times in the country. Yet again people in rural areas like North Shropshire are forced to cope with services that are far below the standard of places like Birmingham and London.

“Paramedics in Shropshire have been working flat out to keep us safe and healthy, but the Conservatives have failed to act and ignored evidence that shows this is costing lives.

“The additional funding I want to see can reopen community ambulance stations, reduce waiting times and ensure patient safety."