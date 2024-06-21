Float like a butterfly and sting with an important message about funding of hospices for children

The cloth #ReachEveryChild butterfly artwork was made up of 3,655 small butterflies, which represent the number of children with life-shortening conditions in Wales and has been made by children currently supported from both hospices, staff and volunteers.

The hospices have thanked the 14 Senedd members who supported Children’s Hospice Week, including Rhun ap Iorwerth, Sam Rowlands, Eluned Morgan, Janet Finch-Saunders, Gareth Davies and Russell George from across North and Mid Wales.

Tŷ Hafan and Tŷ Gobaith currently support one in 10 children diagnosed with a life-shortening condition across Wales.

Displaying their #ReachEveryChild butterfly on the steps of the Senedd was the latest move in their five year campaign to get the Welsh Government to commit to funding 21 per cent of their annual care costs.