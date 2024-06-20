Heath bosses urge vulnerable and elderly to take up Covid vaccine offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropCom) is encouraging people at increased risk from severe illness, including those aged 75 or over, and people with a weakened immune system or who live in an older adult care home to get their Spring vaccination.

The reminder comes alongside the roll-out of joint appointment booking, which can be done online or via 119.

By selecting a joint booking, two eligible people aged 18 and over can get the vaccine in the same location at the same time.

Steve Ellis, Service Director with responsibility for Covid Vaccination in NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "Nationally, over 3.6 million people have taken up the offer since April when the spring campaign was launched, including nearly two thirds of care home residents in England. In Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, over 42,000 doses have been given this spring including over 80% of Care Home residents.

"Anyone currently aged 75 and over, or who will be aged 75 by the 30 June 2024, is able to get the Covid-19 vaccine, along with older adult care home residents and people with a weakened immune system aged six months and over.”

For the first time, joint bookings can be made for those who use the online booking system or NHS 119 to get their jab.

If anyone wants to get their vaccine at the same time as a loved one and they are both eligible and over 18, only one appointment will need to be made.

Depending on the vaccination site, those who have booked a joint appointment may be vaccinated at the same time or may have back-to-back vaccination slots.

From now until June 30 there are thousands of appointments available every day across the country, including at pharmacies and GP practices.

Some areas also offer convenient walk-in options, with a full list of walk-in sites available online.

Covid-19 can still cause severe illness and hospitalisations in some cases, particularly among those most at risk.

Mr Ellis said: "Those eligible can now easily book a Covid vaccine online – it takes just a few minutes so please come forward as soon as you can to give yourself and your loved ones vital protection over the coming months. Remember, your last chance to get vaccinated during the Spring campaign will be Sunday 30th June, although some sites will close after Friday, June 28.

"Thank you to everyone that has already received their spring vaccination and maintained their protection from Covid-19.”

Appointments can be booked here.