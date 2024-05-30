'I had no cancer symptoms but wife suggested I get blood test - it may have saved my life'

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and affects more than 52,000 men every year on average – that's 143 men every day.

Around 12,000 men in the UK die of the disease each year, but a simple blood test is all that is needed to identify those at who may have it.

According to Prostate Cancer UK, around half of men who haven’t checked their risk of getting prostate cancer think they need a rectal exam to get tested for it.

The research charity, which is launching a major campaign called 'Find it Earlier' to coincide with Men’s Health Week and Father’s Day has now launched a risk checking tool that identifies those people who have the highest chance of getting the killer disease.

Prostate Cancer UK says that 47 per cent of men they surveyed thought that they’d need to have a rectal exam to get tested for prostate cancer, and this misconception was one of the biggest factors putting men off doing anything about their risk.

In fact, the best test for prostate cancer is a simple blood test for prostate-specific antigens (PSA) you can get free from your GP.

Alex Don, 58, from Telford, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2021. He said it was only discovered when his wife suggested he get a blood test.

“I was completely symptomless and hadn’t even thought of getting a PSA blood test until my wife suggested it,” he said. “As it turned out, that suggestion might have saved my life. My cancer was diagnosed early, which meant I could have it removed surgically. It was my first ever operation, and thankfully it was a success.

“I’m now so much less inhibited in talking about things I would previously have kept quiet about. No aspect of the cancer is off-limits to me – which is why I think campaigns like this that help demystify the process for men are so important.”

Sophie Smith, senior specialist nurse at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “If you’re thinking about getting a prostate cancer test, one of the first things that comes to mind is probably a doctor putting their finger up your bum. We hear it everywhere, from TV shows to jokes with mates, and it’s preventing too many men from getting checked for the disease that affects 1 in 8 of them.

“We’re finally putting an end to the misconception that getting tested for prostate cancer means you need to have a rectal exam — because, in fact, the best first test for the disease is a simple blood test that you can get for free from your GP.

“Thanks to recent advances like MRI scans being introduced and more effective therapies becoming available, the way we diagnose and treat prostate cancer is now more accurate, effective, and safe than it has ever been. You can find out more about this on Prostate Cancer UK’s website, or chat to one of our specialist nurses, like me.”

She added that if you’re over 50, a black man over 45, or you’ve got a family history of prostate cancer, you’re at higher risk of getting the disease, so you should think about getting a simple PSA blood test, which is available for free from your GP.

More than 2.5 million men have already checked theirs, and you can do it in 30 seconds right now at prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker.