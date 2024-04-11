Health bosses want 'further information' to back controversial air ambulance plans

The board of Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) met to discuss the controversial proposals, which recommend the closure of Welshpool's air ambulance base.

The attempts to close the base have been met with outrage from Mid Wales residents, with more than 35,000 people signing a petition against the idea.

Under the plans the Caernarfon airbase would also close, with a new air ambulance base replacing them in North Wales.

Due to concerns over the impact of the loss on the people of Mid Wales an extra proposal had been added to the changes – the creation of a road-based critical care response for the county of Powys.

But the board members said more information was needed about that service before they could agree to the plans.

Wales' six other health boards are all meeting to discuss their own response to the air ambulance plans, with a final decision set to be taken by the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee on April 23.

It is not yet clear whether PTHB's concerns will be able to be addressed before the date of that meeting – or the final decision will be taken without Powys' backing.

The board meeting heard from chief executive Hayley Thomas, who said the public needed to have confidence in the proposals.

She said: "I think I am leaning towards, we probably need further information to respond fully to those concerns we have heard from the board members today, as well as the broader public."

Earlier board chairman Carl Cooper had said: "We are aware of the strength of feeling within our population and the voices of the people expressed by themselves and through political representatives and others and we know there is a lot of concern about these changes and people want a lot of assurance that any change will be a change for the better."

Stephen Harrhy, Chief Ambulance Services Commissioner, who has been putting forward the recommendations, also addressed the meeting.

He said that that changes were being made to address 'unmet need', adding that during the 18 months talking about the plans about '50 patients' in Mid Wales could have benefited from the service – if the changes had already taken place.

He added that he felt some of the concern from Powys' public over the changes was as a result of the existing state of land ambulance response times in the county – saying the air ambulance only deals with one per cent of cases.

He said: "A huge number of concerns were not about that one per cent, but other serious clinical presentations the people of Powys feel they were not getting as good a service as they should."

PTHB's executive medical director, Kate Wright, said she had not been convinced the proposals provided enough benefit to secure her backing.

She said: "I am always had the view that if this change is a benefit to the population of Wales and there's no disadvantage to the people of Powys, this would be the right thing to do – it has always been my stance."

But, she added: "The situation I am in is if I am honest, I am still struggling to convince myself that the margin of gain is there for the people of Wales, and that there is not a disadvantage for the people of Powys."

The meeting said the board particularly wanted reassurance that the model for the road cover would be set in stone and agreed before they could back the plan – rather than agreeing to the concept and waiting for the details of how it would work.