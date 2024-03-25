Bedroom fire at Shrewsbury mental health facility - firefighters sent

The incident happened at the Redwoods Centre in Somerby Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury last night.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.06pm on Sunday, March 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'property fire' in the Redwoods Centre.

"Small fire in bedroom. The fire was out on arrival of fire service. Investigation by fire crews being carried out. Positive pressure ventilation fan used to assist with dispersion of smoke."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.