Thousands in Shropshire on benefits due to mental health problems

The Employment and Support Allowance is provided to people who are struggling to work due to long term health conditions. It is available to those unable to work completely, and for people whose hours are limited by their condition.

Figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show 2,889 people in Shropshire, 2,780 in Telford & Wrekin, and 1,533 in Powys were claiming ESA due to mental or behavioural conditions as of last summer.

For Shropshire that was 46 per cent of the 6,289 claimants in the area, in Telford & Wrekin it was 51 per cent of the 5,461, and for Powys it was 43 per cent of the 3,532.

These conditions accounted for almost half of the 1.6 million people claiming the benefit across Great Britain and were the most common reason in every area and region.

In Shropshire, they were followed by 'musculoskeletal' diseases – which includes issues with joints, bones and muscles – with 799 people receiving ESA.

It was the same in Telford & Wrekin with 692 people receiving ESA, as well as Powys where there were 502 with the diseases.