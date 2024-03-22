Hospital trust gearing up for major IT upgrade and transfer of more than 1m records

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages both Princess Royal Hospital in Telford (PRH), and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), plans to carry out the change over the weekend from Friday, April 19.

The trust is in the midst of a major modernisation and reorganisation, and while a significant focus has been on physical buildings and where specific services such as A&E will be provided, the computer systems in the background also need updating.

Nigel Lee, chief operating officer at SaTH, said that the IT overhaul would be "replacing some really, really fragile individual systems".

The trust has already upgraded its theatre system and system for maternity care.

The change from April 19 will see the introduction of a 'patient administration system' (PAS) described as the 'basic and overall driver of everything that happens' at the trust.

The trust is also replacing the system for its emergency departments – some of the most under-pressure across the entire NHS.