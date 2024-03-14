Fear that frustrated residents will drop support for air ambulance over airbase closure recommendation

It emerged yesterday that a final report examining the future of Wales' Air Ambulance services recommends the closure of both the Welshpool and Caernarfon airbases, and the creation of a new site in North Wales.

While the decision is not yet final, with Wales health boards set to vote on the recommendations in the coming days, the report has been greeted with dismay from Mid Wales residents.

Welshpool Councillor Graham Breeze, said he was "hugely disappointed" at the recommendation, adding that many people would question whether three rounds of consultation on the matter over 18 months, had any impact at all.

He said he feared there could be damaging repercussions to people feeling their views had been ignored.

He said: "The response on social media, I have seen scores and scores of people announcing they will be cancelling their subscriptions to the Wales Air Ambulance.

"I cannot say I support that because we still need the service but I understand why people feel that way."