Council joins call for childhood vaccinations amid rise in measles cases

Following the launch of NHS England's national childhood immunisation campaign, Shropshire Council are calling for parents and carers to ensure their child’s vaccinations are up to date.

The campaign, which launched last week, comes as cases of measles continue to rise across England.

The UKHSA said it had now recorded 650 cases since October, mostly in Birmingham and the West Midlands.

With a continued decline in childhood vaccinations, England no longer has the levels of population immunity recommended by the World Health Organisation of 95 per cent.

In 2022/23, no vaccines met the 95 per cent target.

The proportion of children who had received their first MMR jab by the age of five decreased to 92.5 per cent – the lowest level since 2010/11. Only 84.5 per cent had received their second MMR jab by the age of five.

Measles, mumps and rubella can quickly spread again if fewer than 90 per cent of people are vaccinated.

The five-in-one jab, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, and haemophilus influenzae type b, had only been received by 93.2 per cent of five-year-olds.

Vaccines work by causing the body’s immune system to remember the specific infection targeted in each vaccine. If your child comes into contact with an infection and they have had their vaccines, your child’s body will recognise that infection and quickly respond to fight off diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough and more.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “We know your child’s health is your top priority and so protecting them from serious disease is incredibly important. That is why the NHS offers a free childhood vaccine programme, safeguarding your child from certain illnesses.

“We understand that you may have questions about vaccine safety and effectiveness. All childhood vaccinations offered by the NHS have been used in millions of children and have an excellent safety record. All health authorities worldwide agree that immunisation is the safest way to protect our children’s health.

“If you do have any questions, do not hesitate to speak to your GP or health visitor; they will be happy to address any concerns and guide you through the vaccination schedule.”

Rachel Robinson, director of public health for Shropshire, added: “We want to really encourage parents and carers whose children have not received all their vaccinations to get fully vaccinated. All the childhood vaccinations are free.

“If your child isn’t vaccinated, they’re not protected. Childhood infections can cause serious illness, hospitalisation, lifelong disabilities, and in some cases death. Vaccines have been around for a long time, and they work. Because vaccines have been used so successfully in England, they prevent more than 5,000 deaths and more than 100,000 hospital admissions each year.

“Although it’s important that vaccines are given on time for the best protection, if you or your child have missed a vaccine, it is never too late to contact your GP to check if you can catch up.

“We also want to encourage older children and adults to ensure they’re up to date with their MMR vaccinations: it’s never too late and it will not only help protect you, but also those close to you.”