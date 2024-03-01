Progress continues on new health centre to host Whitchurch's GPs

The development is part of the huge regeneration of Pauls Moss in the town, with August 2024 set for the grand opening, according to health bosses at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The Clayton Health Centre will see the town's existing GP practices move into a modern, purpose-built space, thanks to £4.6 million of investment from NHS England and Shropshire Council.

The new facility will provide residents of Whitchurch and the surrounding area with access to more health and care services, including specialised clinics for long-term conditions, personalised care, and support for early cancer diagnosis.

The wider Pauls Moss development will offer combined housing and care services for the over 55s, provided by The Wrekin Housing Group.

Residents within the extra care housing will be offered personalised care plans and access to care coordinators, so they know what to do and where to get help when they need it.

There will be 21 clinical rooms within the new Clayton Health Centre, 10 rooms more than the current provision at the Bridgewater and Claypit Street sites.

GPs and specialised healthcare professionals will be available within the centre, providing care to the practice’s 21,000 patients – 14,000 in Whitchurch and 7,000 in Ellesmere.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said the Clayton Health Centre’s extended healthcare team will mean that patients will have access to a range of healthcare professionals "who are highly skilled and knowledgeable in the areas they specialise in and can diagnose and treat a variety of health conditions".

It added that the specialised roles available will include nurse practitioners, practice nurses, healthcare assistants, paramedic practitioners, pharmacists, mental health workers, GP assistants, social prescribers, as well as a dietician, physiotherapist, community care co-ordinator, and a cancer care co-ordinator.

The scheme has been made possible through effective partnership between the Churchmere Medical Group, Shropshire Council, The Wrekin Housing Group, and health leaders at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Dr Nick von Hirschberg, GP Partner at Churchmere Medical Group and clinical director of the North Shropshire Primary Care Network (PCN) said: “For many years the team at Churchmere and the North Shropshire Primary Care Network have been striving to provide high quality, sustainable care to our patients despite the huge challenges and demands upon General Practice.

“The new health centre at Pauls Moss will allow us to continue to provide our service from new purpose-built premises, offering scope to provide much more to our patients, depending on local need and appropriate funding. This will complement, and certainly not replace, our current service in Ellesmere with the aim to offer equitable care across North-East Shropshire.

“We are excited to see the new building taking shape and for us to settle into a new and more comfortable environment for patients and our dedicated staff.”

Nicola Williams, interim associate director of primary care at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “On top of a brand-new practice, patients will also be able to access services from both the Whitchurch Community Hospital and the Minor Injury Unit, as well as the community pharmacy provision within the town centre.

“The project is a brilliant example of partners coming together to provide fully integrated healthcare services and housing for the people of Whitchurch and we can’t wait to see the building in its finished state.”

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for public health and adult social care, added: “I am delighted to see the progress made to Clayton Health Centre and that we are now seeing the hard work and dedication of all partners come into fruition.

“Shropshire Council has invested £3.778 million to develop this state-of-the-art health facility which I know will become a much-valued asset to the people of Whitchurch and the surrounding area and for future generations to come.”