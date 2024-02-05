Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust shines light on apprentices

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is shining a spotlight on its apprentices during National Apprentice Week.

SaTH currently has 183 employees on apprenticeship programmes across a range of apprenticeships including Engineering, Leadership & Management, Pharmacy Technician, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Radiographer and Nursing Associate.

Apprenticeship qualifications are available to support the development of both new and existing staff members and the Trust embraces this route to help people progress in their chosen career.

Rhia Boyode, Director of People and Organisational Development at SaTH, said: “The apprentice scheme is not just for school leavers. We have many colleagues completing their training who have been a part of the Trust for many years.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to develop skills whilst earning. They make up a hugely important part of our workforce as they allow us to grow talent and develop skilled and qualified teams.”

Apprenticeship programmes accessed by employees for the first time during the last year included Midwife, Accountancy Professional, Assistant Accountant, Healthcare Science Associate in Cardio-Respiratory and Multi-channel Marketing.

SaTH also celebrated its first graduates for Registered Nurse Degree Apprentices.

Among the apprentices at SaTH is Laura Frain, who started her Pharmacy Technician apprenticeship in 2023 and will complete the course in 2025.

She has been working for the Trust for 15 years, starting as a rotational pharmacy assistant.

Laura said: “Before the apprentice route came up, becoming a Pharmacy Technician was something I had dreamed of, but lacked the qualifications.

“The apprenticeship is an online course through the training provider, Buttercups. I have been assigned a tutor with whom I have regular meetings. I have a workplace supervisor and a qualified technician to support me through the course. Alongside this, I am also doing my

Level 2 in Maths with support from the designated Buttercups maths tutors. I am also doing a science course refresher.”

“The course is over 14 modules and covers the role of a pharmacy technician, different drugs and how they affect the parts of the body, manufacturing of medicine, person-centred care, the laws and regulations related to dispensing and so much more.

“Upon completion of the course, you become a registered pharmacy technician with the GPhC, allowing me to practise as a registered pharmacy technician, which can lead to so many exciting opportunities.”

There will be representatives from SaTH at the Telford Skills Show on Thursday, March 14 at Telford International Centre, from 11.30am-7pm.