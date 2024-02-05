Apprentices key to building future workforce at West Midlands Ambulance Service

The service is one of the first Ambulance Trusts approved as an Apprenticeship Main Training Provider with the Education and Skills Funding Agency for Higher Level Apprenticeships.

The Trust first introduced apprenticeship programmes in 2010, when it introduced the Motor Vehicle Apprenticeship. To date, the Trust currently have several apprenticeship routes to offer, ranging from level 2 to level 7 apprenticeships. Since 2010, the service has seen a total of 3,977 apprentices.

Director of People, Carla Beechey said: “Apprenticeships are central to assist the Trust to build our future workforce.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in supporting our apprenticeship schemes and assisting with the development of our staff.”

Education and Apprenticeship Manager, Sophie Cooper added: “We’re so proud of all of our past and present apprentices and it’s so exciting to take the opportunity on National Apprenticeship Week to highlight their hard work, and the development opportunities that we have on offer within the Trust.”

Recruitment Manager, Louise Jones said: “We’re so excited to be marking National Apprenticeship Week and highlighting some of the apprenticeships we currently have available to apply for.

“It’s a common misconception that as a service, we only recruit for Paramedics, but that just is not true. We have a broad range of apprenticeships ranging from our Student Paramedic training course, Motor Vehicle apprentices, Business Admin and much more."

To find out more about roles available at the Trust, visit jobs.nhs.uk and searching for West Midlands Ambulance Service