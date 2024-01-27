Telford woman facing cancer launches new support group for those seeking solidarity

Donnington resident Tina Bentley-Rogers, 67, has started a group for those living with cancer and seeking a place away from hospital to chat.

In searching for support groups to come to terms with her own prognosis, Tina said she found her options lacking.

She said: "There aren't really any local support groups for people with cancer, the only one I could find was on in the evening which is perhaps a bit late for people that aren't so well.

"There are things that only cancer patients understand, and there might be things that you don't want to discuss with family members or burden them with.

"For me, going back to the hospital for a support group felt like one visit too many. And they say the best way to help yourself is to help other people - so I started one myself."

Tina approached Dawley Town Council, who offered her the free use of the town hall's annex building for an afternoon every two weeks.

The group now meet every other Tuesday in the building next to Dawley Town Hall in New Street.

Tina was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2021. Two-and-a-half years later, the cancer has spread to her bones and is now stage four.

Before her diagnosis, Tina, who describes herself as a "glass half full person", had been a picture of good health.

She said: "I was at the gym three times a week, I never smoked, I drank in moderation, I was very fit and healthy.

"People tend to look back and think they could have done more: think they shouldn't have smoked when they were younger, maybe if they weren't overweight - but I ticked all the right boxes.

"So you mustn't beat yourself up - if it can happen to children it can happen to anyone. I was the last person that anyone thought would get cancer."

The group will next meet on Tuesday, February 6 at the Annex between 1pm and 3pm.

For more information, email Tina on tinabentleyrogers@gmail.com.