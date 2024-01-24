Conservative MP says his survey shows people do not support doctors' strikes

This month saw a continuation of the British Medical Association's dispute with the government, leading to junior doctors walking out for an unprecedented six days in a row.

In the run up to the strike, Ludlow MP, and a former health minister, Philip Dunne, launched a survey to test his constituents' feelings over the row.

The survey was organised in conjunction with the current Wolverhampton South MP, Stuart Anderson, who is moving over to contest Mr Dunne's constituency when he retires at the next general election.

After it was opened Mr Dunne then criticised efforts to 'hijack' the online poll, which he said had been carried out by more than 150 people using fake constituency addresses.

The Tory MP said he had now assessed the results, concluding that 62 per cent of South Shropshire residents are against the strikes.

But, he said 35 per cent said they did support the BMA's position.

Junior doctors with the BMA are asking for a 35 per cent pay rise – they argue it is to make up for the 26.2 per cent fall in the value of their pay since 2008.

They had been offered a three per cent rise on top of the average 8.8 per cent increase they were given in the summer.

Mr Dunne said that his survey results have shown 51 per cent of respondents supported the current offer, 28 per cent wanted an improved government offer, and 18 per cent backed the BMA demands.

Mr Dunne said 27 per cent of respondents agreed that the strikes are an attempt to ‘save the NHS’, with 65 per cent disagreeing.

In a statement Mr Dunne's office said: "In September, junior doctors have received a pay rise worth 8.8 per cent on average. Average basic pay for a first year junior doctor has increased from £29,300 to £32,300, while junior doctors in core training with three years’ experience have seen their salaries increase by £3,700 a year, from £40,200 to £43,900.

"The government has offered junior doctors a further pay uplift and changes to their contract, but the BMA Junior Doctors’ Committee has decided to reject this, and began the process for a further unprecedented level of strike action to seek a 35 per cent uplift in pay.

It added: "During January’s strikes 528 inpatient and outpatient appointments at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust had to be rescheduled due to strike action at the county’s acute hospitals. Across the country, 110,000 patients had their operations cancelled due to the BMA’s industrial action."

Mr Dunne said: "Notwithstanding attempts by activists to skew the results, it is crystal clear a large majority of South Shropshire residents who replied to my survey do not support this industrial action.

"Only around half of those who support strike action also supported the 35 per cent uplift in pay the BMA is seeking, which shows the public recognise these demands are simply not credible.

"Over 500 operations in Shropshire were cancelled in January due to this industrial action, having a profound effect on public health, damaging those patients who they have committed to care for. I urge the BMA to accept a fair deal and end this needless and disruptive action."

Mr Anderson MP added: "Our survey clearly shows people in South Shropshire are fed up with these strikes.

"Other NHS groups, including consultants and nurses, have agreed to put the latest NHS proposals to their members.

"These survey results clearly show it is time for the junior hospital doctors to do the same, and for their members to sort this out, and end these damaging strikes which are impacting patients here in South Shropshire and across the UK. I want to see this situation resolved as fast as possible and for no more delays to South Shropshire residents getting the urgent treatment that they need.”