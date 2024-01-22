Doctors' surgery aims to see 'routine' patients within two weeks under appointments trial

Portcullis Surgery, in Ludlow, offers on the day appointments for urgent medical needs but is now also turning its attention to waiting times for routine appointments.

Dr Catherine Beanland, senior partner at Ludlow Portcullis Surgery, said: "As you are aware, we already offer on the day assessment by a clinician for all cases perceived to be urgent with our system of daily duty clinicians.

"We now wish to tackle our waiting times for routine appointments and improve our follow up appointments booking system.

"The aim of this new system will be to clinically assess all patients asking for a routine appointment within 14 days of contacting the practice.

"This assessment will usually be in the form of a booked appointment either face to face or telephone call within 14 days or if this is not possible, at the very least a text from a clinician with advice and a management plan."

Patients at the practice have been told that if their problems are urgent and cannot wait a few days, then they should call the practice and ask for a call back from the book on the day duty clinician as usual.

If problems are not but you have a new or worsening problem, then the practice aim will be to see or speak to you within 14 days or at least give you advice and a management plan in the form of a text.

Patients can either use the online system or call the reception team.

There are also systems for booking follow up appointments.

The surgery saw 4,877 patients in July 2023 out of which 43 per cent were seen same day and 79 per cent were seen within two weeks.

Dr Beanland said: "What we are seeking to so is reduce the remaining 21 per cent who waited more than two weeks to practically zero.

"We hope this pilot will be successful and that you will soon notice a better and improved service. We will be asking for feedback regarding this pilot from you in March."

