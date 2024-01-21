Runner racking up the miles to raise funds for cancer charity

Shaun hopes to chalk up no fewer than 3,000 miles not only on the roads and canal towpaths near his north Shropshire home but even when he is on holiday.

The money he raises will go to The Brain Tumour Charity as well as the Meningioma Support Group, to thank it for all the help it has given his wife.

Mo Burgess was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015. She was treated after the diagnosis then again in 2017.

Shaun Burgess from Ellesmere

The couple who live at Lyneal near Ellesmere, say they want to do everything they can to support the charities.

Mo said: "Shaun loves running and is very determined. In 2021 he ran 2021 miles to mark the year!"

She said as well as the running challenge they would be holding other events during the year.

"We have got a few things in mind, to fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity events team / Meningioma Support Group. This charity means a lot to myself and Shaun and we will give it 100 per cent."

In the first 17 days of January Shaun managed to run 159 miles.

"To complete the challenge he will have to average eight or nine miles every single day," she said.

The couple have put up a big fundraising board outside their home to mark the miles Shaun runs.

Anyone who wants to support Shaun can do so on online at justgiving.com/page/shaun-burgess.