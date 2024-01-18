How Lego is helping children open up about their mental health

Claire Osbourne, who lives near Much Wenlock, runs training sessions for teachers and support staff in educational settings to help them learn how children can use Lego to express their feelings.

Think Bricks Education was established in 2012 to help support children with their mental health.

Using specially designed Lego sets, young people can use the bricks to open up and express themselves.

Claire explained: "Children build symbolic models to express their thoughts and feelings and actions using the bricks.

"It's a way of communicating, and our evidence suggests that children and young people find it a very useful way to express themselves and reflect.

"They find it much easier to talk when using their models, it's been very popular and over the years we've trained a lot of people - thousands."

The next training session is at Shropshire Wildlife Trust in Shrewsbury on January 24.

To book and for more information email claire@thinkbrickseducation.co.uk