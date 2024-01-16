Hospital volunteers are looking for new friends to help with busy shops

The League of Friends at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has four shops around the site and they are getting busier and busier.

Sue Hurdiss, the friends' organising secretary, said: "Our four Friends shops located around the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital are getting busier and busier as we are needing more volunteers to help in our shops, even for just a few hours a week."

The friends say the benefits of volunteering include meeting like minded people, adding life skills and increasing social confidence. But you have to be aged over 16.

Profits from all the shops are put towards funding hospital equipment which helps improve patient care.

In the last two years the friends have donated £196,867 ventilators for intensive care, £168,750 in equipment for ophthamology and £11,976 for air filters for hospital wards. That's just the tip of the fundraising iceberg.

Anyone interested should email lee.herkes@nhs.net, phone 01743 261008 or visit the league of friends website.