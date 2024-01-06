Cara Bowler of Shrewsbury only discovered she was having daughters in September last year, when she was 18 weeks pregnant. But elation quickly turned to devastation when she lost both baby girls due to a miscarriage.

The 20-year-old says she will now never know what went wrong with her pregnancy after Telford's Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) mixed up her babies' placentas with another woman's, and hers has now been destroyed.

The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages PRH, has apologised to Cara and her partner, Ryan Hill, and added that staff will continue to work with them to "offer support".

Cara, who became pregnant with the girls just a few months after the birth of her first child, said: "It all started on September 11 when the twins' midwife called to check how I was doing. I said I was in a bit of pain, but she said it could just be growing pains as I hadn't long had a baby and with two on the way they needed a lot of room to grow."

She added that she raised her concerns with the twins' consultant on September 13, but was told her pains "were normal".

She and her partner were then "thrilled" to discover they were to have twins after a private scan a few days later on September 15, but later that same day the couple received a "devastating" blow.