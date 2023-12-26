Strong After Sixty: Fitness programme for post-menopausal women helped me get my mojo back

I embraced not only that decade but then my 50s, enjoying activities I never dreamt I would do in my younger years.

But, when I hit 60, what a change - almost overnight.

My body decided it was going to slow down, creak and complain.

Everything I did took longer, particularly in the time that it took to recover.

Even getting off a chair came with that annoying 'urrrg' noise!

Thankfully I found Strong After Sixty, a group run by mid Wales fitness expert, Grace Turner (fitnessgrace.co.uk/strongaftersixty).

Grace Turner

Born in Shrewsbury, Grace lived in Bettws near Newtown until going to university in London to study contemporary dance, achieving first class honours.

Although she loves dance, fitness has always been a passion for Grace, from university studies on how the underfunding of arts in secondary school link with an increase in child obesity to becoming a personal trainer.

"I realised that healthy exercise makes such an impact on people's lives - not just physically, but mentally and emotionally," Grace said.

She enjoys fitness for all ages.

Grace and one of her members

"I went back to my university to take part in a community dance week and we had every age there. We had a special event for the over-60s and I saw just how much they enjoyed themselves.

"I remember ringing my mum back in Newtown and saying that it was the best day I had had.

"I realised that many over-60s felt intimidated by fitness and exercise. Advertising for fitness and gyms feature younger people and people who are already fit - already ripped."

She opened her own studio in London with a different ethos.

"Unlike many studios we don't have mirrors and we encourage everyone of all ages and all abilities."

The success spurred her on to set up her online project, Strong After Sixty, specifically aimed at post-menopausal women.

"There is, thankfully, now plenty of exercise advice for menopausal women, but nothing for post-menopause," she said.

"It is known that, without strength training, women can lose up to 30 per cent of their muscle mass between 50 and 70 years old, however fit they are. In my opinion it is the most important time for women to concentrate on getting or keeping fit.

"We all use our muscles when exercising, whether that is gardening, taking the dog for a walk, or hiking up a hill at the weekend.

"Your muscles hold up your skeleton and, if you are not actively using them, they will not allow you to continue to do what you have been doing. When you are post-menopausal your body is working against you."

Grace's Strong After Sixty project centres around online tutorials concentrating on technique and ensuring there are varying levels of each exercise. Being online means that people can access them from wherever they live and at times that suit them.

"There are no weights involved, no equipment - apart from a resistance band and sometimes a chair."

Each week Grace also sets a walking challenge for the online group of women and provides helpful tips and advice for healthy eating and healthy living.

And feeling in a safe group, the women are happy to ask questions about any niggles or questions that they have via the private Facebook community group. They also chat about those aches and pains - and how they are progressing.

People in the group agree it is not only building up their fitness but also their confidence.

Strong After Sixty has certainly given me my mojo back. No, I will never set a PB in anything again, but I'm now confident that with the strength training I can continue doing the things that I love doing.

And, from groaning each time I tried to get out of an armchair - get me - I can now get to standing, using only one leg and no hands! Now that's something I couldn't do 20 years ago, let alone at 60-something!