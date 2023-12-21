Increase in measles cases leads to health chief urging people to have vaccination

Measles is a very infectious viral disease which means it can spread quickly among communities, such as schools and nurseries if people have not had two dose the MMR vaccine.

However, measles does not just affect young children – anyone who has missed their MMR vaccination can get measles.

Rachel Robinson, Director of public health at Shropshire Council said: “With an increase in cases of measles being seen across the West Midlands, we want to raise awareness and urge those who have not yet had their MMR vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Whilst there hasn’t been any cases of measles in Shropshire since October 1, 2023, as this is a very infectious disease. "We want to ensure our communities take the necessary precautions and take up their MMR vaccine.

“While most people recover completely within a couple of weeks, measles can cause very serious illness – sometimes leading to permanent disability and in rare cases, death. Also, people in certain at-risk groups, including babies and small children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immunity are at increased risk of complications if they catch measles.

“Having two doses of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to prevent it.

“Anyone with symptoms is advised to stay at home and phone their GP or NHS 111 for advice, rather than visiting the surgery or A&E, to prevent the illness spreading further.

“There is information on measles on the NHS website. This includes how to get vaccinations, advice to parents and carers to check if their child has measles, including photos of the measles rash.”