The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had downgraded the rating for The Old School House in Madeley from 'requires improvement' to 'inadequate', and placed it into special measures.

It said the action had been taken to "protect people", following an inspection in October. The inspection was a follow-up after the service was given a 'requires improvement' rating in June last year.

The Old School House is a care home which cares for people with learning disabilities, providing personal care for up to seven people.

The CQC said there were three people using the service at the time of the inspection.

It said that breaches of regulations regarding consent, person-centred care and how the service was managed were identified at the previous inspection.