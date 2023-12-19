Grants of up to £20,000 available for Shropshire groups that work with mental illness

The Community Foundation for Shropshire is distributing grants of up to £20,000 for equipment, training and events to help people with serious mental health problems.

The charity is managing the funds on behalf of the NHS, through its Community Mental Health Transformation Programme in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

This scheme is part of a national plan by the NHS to enable people with severe mental illness to access care and support more easily, with GPs, local authorities and community organisations working more closely.

Nikki Winmill, programmes officer for the Community Foundation for Shropshire, said the plan was to hold two rounds of grant funding every year.

She said that in the first round of grant funding there would be a focus on adults aged 25 and under, with priority given to under-represented groups.

Nikki said voluntary organisations that operate in, or are based in, the county of Shropshire, including Telford & Wrekin, were eligible to apply providing they clearly demonstrate their connection with the county.

Applications are now open with a deadline of January 14, 2024. For more information contact the Community Foundation on 01743 295900.