Retired florist, 78, died at Shropshire hospital after knee operation

Doreen Buckley, aged 78, was admitted to Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, in Gobowen, on July 19 this year for a procedure on her left knee.

She was unwell, post-operation, and was placed in the hospital's high-dependency unit.

Ms Buckley, who was born in Manchester and lived in Stockport, suffered from several conditions after her operation, and had Type 2 respiratory failure, which occurs when the respiratory system cannot sufficiently remove carbon dioxide from the body.

Her condition rapidly deteriorated and she died on October 8.

An inquest into her death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, and adjourned by Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the family," Mr Westerman said.