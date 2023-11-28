Thinking of buying someone slippers for Christmas? Time to pause for thought say health leaders

Powys Teaching Health Board says people are reaching for comfy slippers which can help to reduce instances of colds and flu, stop foot pain on indoor surfaces and prevent fungal infections.

However the health leaders say it's worth pausing to think about how the indoor footwear fits and how worn they are to "avoid putting your feet and your health in danger."

A spokesperson for the board said: "Slippers can be trippers and cause us to injure ourselves if the size and the grip is wrong or if the sole has worn or is loose.

"Having a well-fitting quality slipper with good tread that offers support for our feet and ankles is worthy of thought for the winter season."

They add that slippers may not be on everyone’s Christmas list but they are often a favourite purchase for family members and in particular for relatives of a "certain age".

The spokesperson adds: "If you are unsure about the size and type of slipper to buy for a relative, perhaps you can offer to go with them so they can try on some different types.

"If this isn’t feasible but you do want to give them as a gift it’s worth asking the shop for a gift receipt. This would then allow the person to exchange or get a refund if they don’t feel the slippers are the right fit for them."