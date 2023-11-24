Plans revealed for some hospital staff to use park and ride for up to a year and a half during construction work

It has emerged that Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has been in discussions with Shropshire Council about alternative parking while work takes place on the Future Fit revamp of its hospitals.

The detail is revealed in a response from the council's highways team to the planning application for work at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

One of the changes planned is to create a dedicated staff car park, elevated on a decked area off Evolution Road.

But as explained by Mark Wootton, Shropshire Council's Developing Highways Manager, an alternative site will be needed for staff parking while construction of the car park takes place.

Mr Wootton, who has been asked to assess the highways plans as part of SaTH's planning application, said that the plans are afoot to provide 250 car parking spaces for workers at the Oxon Park and Ride – which is owned by Shropshire Council.

He said: "As part of the construction of the decked parking area for staff, this will result the loss of car parking during the phased completion of the deck car park.

"It is recognised therefore that this would adversely impact upon the parking demand availability within the site.

"Discussions have taken place with the Shropshire Council to utilise parking within the Oxon P&R site to provide for the car parking shortfall in the order of 250 spaces.

"Colleagues have indicated that the number of spaces can be catered for having regard to the overall usage of the Oxon P&R site.

"This would be required for a period of 12 -18 months as a minimum and would be contained within the overall Construction Management Plan/Method Statement that will be required under a Condition.

But Mr Wootton says the timing will need to be synchronised due to an added complication with the council's own ambitions to build the North West Relief Road, which was approved by the authority's planning committee last month.

The council is planning to use the site as a compound during construction work for the road.

Mr Wootton said: "There is concern raised however that as part of the Northern Planning Committee that recently resolved to approve the North West Relief Road, subject to Conditions, the Oxon P&R has also be identified as a Compound area for the project.

"Clearly discussions will need to be ongoing with Shropshire Council to ensure that there is no issue with regard to timing and the arrangements that are implemented.

"On the basis that Oxon P&R will be used for the overflow displaced parking, two large buses are to operate to cater for staff and travel to and from the hospital.

"As part of the approved arrangements it will be important that good planning is undertaken to identify where staff are expected to park either on site or at Oxon P&R in addition to staff being encouraged to work from home to reduce car parking demand.

"This is a fundamental consideration that must be catered for and controlled during the construction period."

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.