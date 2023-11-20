County MPs say Sir Keir's pledge to review hospital plans would delay work and put patients at risk
An MP says Sir Keir Starmer's pledge for a review of the county's 'Future Fit' hospitals reorganisation would put more lives at risk.
Speaking to the Shropshire Star, the Leader of the Opposition said that if the Labour Party wins the next general election it will order a fresh look at the plans for Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) – to see if they offer value for money for the taxpayer.