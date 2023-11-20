Shropshire Star
Close

County MPs say Sir Keir's pledge to review hospital plans would delay work and put patients at risk

An MP says Sir Keir Starmer's pledge for a review of the county's 'Future Fit' hospitals reorganisation would put more lives at risk.

Plus
By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated
Shrewsbury & Atcham MP, Daniel Kawczynski.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, the Leader of the Opposition said that if the Labour Party wins the next general election it will order a fresh look at the plans for Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) – to see if they offer value for money for the taxpayer.

Similar stories
Most popular