Hub supporting NHS hearing aid wearers opens in Ellesmere

Community Resource’s Hearing Loss Support Hubs offer free advice and help to anyone who wears a hearing aid supplied by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Audiology departments.

The monthly sessions are run by audiology-trained volunteers who provide information, advice and support on issues including minor hearing aid repairs, re-tubing and maintenance.

The first Ellesmere clinic took place on Tuesday at Our Space Community Centre, where all the appointments were booked up. Future hubs will be held at the centre between 10am and noon every second Tuesday of the month.

Susann Mitchell, Development Officer for Community Resource, said: “It was great meeting people from Ellesmere this week and learning about what support they need to keep their hearing aids in good working order. The popularity of the first clinic has highlighted how important services like ours are and how much they’re needed across Shropshire.

“We will be hosting sessions monthly so if someone would like some advice or maintenance support with their NHS hearing aid, they can make an appointment to visit us at Our Space in Ellesmere and speak to one of our volunteers. Many of them use hearing aids themselves and can offer valuable insights, sharing their personal experiences.”

Anne Wignall, Mayor of Ellesmere, approached Community Resource and asked the charity if it would consider opening a hub in the town. She said: “I’m thrilled Community Resource has brought their Hearing Loss Support Hubs to Ellesmere.

“Local services like this can truly be a lifeline, especially to people with mobility issues or who don’t have access to their own transport. It's essential that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, can easily access the support they need."

Appointments for the hub must be pre-booked and can be made by calling 01743 360641 or emailing SHLS@community-resource.org.uk.

Community Resource is a Shrewsbury-based charity that helps people and communities facing challenges across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. It manages 11 Hearing Loss Support Hubs across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The Hearing Loss Support Service also runs free workshops, giving support and advice to people wearing NHS hearing aids and their family, friends or carers.