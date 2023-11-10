Remembrance marked at county hospitals

Workers at both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford came together concurrently to attend the services today.

They were led by Rev Pat Aldred and Rev Mervyn Williams at Captain Tom’s Garden at RSH, and by Rev Keith Osmund-Smith and Kevin Place at Captain Tom’s Courtyard at PRH.

They were joined by staff and patients from both hospitals, many of whom are ex-service personnel.

Jim Evans, who is currently a patient at PRH said: “We’re an army couple and this morning has been emotional – more emotional than other years. We were so pleased to be here today.”

Jim had previously served as a Green Jacket.

As part of the service, the poignant poem ‘My Boy Jack’ by Rudyard Kipling was read by SaTH Chief Executive Louise Barnett at RSH, and by Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing.

A poppy wreath was laid at both sites.