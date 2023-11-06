Two bone cancer patients treated in Shropshire share their stories of battling rare cancers

Jade Crabtree and Stephen Jones were both treated for their tumours at the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry – one of the UK’s five bone sarcoma specialist centres.

The pair were diagnosed with the most common types of bone cancer in their age groups – Jade with osteosarcoma at 19 years old in 2019 and Stephen with chondrosarcoma in 2020 aged 50.

Throughout their journeys, both Jade and Stephen were supported by the Bone Cancer Research Trust and decided to give back to the charity by sharing their stories at the annual Bone Cancer Ball.

Musicians, magicians, and West End stars gathered at the Leeds Dock on Saturday, November 4 to offer fresh hope to bone cancer patients.

This year, the charity’s signature fundraising event was attended by 700 guests and raised £130,000 in one night to support families facing a diagnosis.

Laura Riach, head of fundraising and communications at the Bone Cancer Research Trust, said: “I am blown away by the generosity that has been shown in support of the bone cancer community.

"To have so many people come together for our patients and their families, including our dazzling performers, inspirational guest speakers Jade and Stephen, and our 700 guests, is truly remarkable.

"Every penny raised on the night will go such a long way to ensure that our vital work can continue.

"I’d also like to say a huge thank you to the bone cancer community, sponsors, and our ball committee who continue to make the event a huge success year-on-year.”

The variety entertainment evening saw performances from X-Factor winner Joe McElderry, Britain’s Got Talent magician Richard Jones, Ru Paul’s Drag Race royalty Baga Chipz, and Broadway singer Marisha Wallace.

Next year’s carnival themed ball will be held on Saturday, July 6 2024 at Elland Road in Leeds. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 1.

For more information about primary bone cancer and the signs and symptoms visit bcrt.org.uk/information.