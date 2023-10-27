Shropshire health bodies urged to reassess how they can prevent spread of Covid-19

Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Patients at one GP surgery in Shrewsbury have been sent a text message advising them that clinicians "will now revert back to wearing face masks during face-to-face appointments".

But the message from the chief nursing officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is that it is up to the individual bodies to decide.

Alison Bussey, chief nursing officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Like other areas across the country, we are seeing an increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in our communities.

"There is a potential risk that services could be impacted with a greater number of staff and patients contracting Covid-19."

She adds that trusts and primary care services have been "encouraged to reassess how they can prevent the spread of Covid-19 in their organisations to minimise the impact" on staff and patients.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin says it continues to promote the national guidance on Covid-19 for all health and care staff and patients across its area and "will work closely with colleagues in NHS England".

It adds: “Staff health and wellbeing, and keeping our patients safe and well, is central to our system approach to preventing the spread of Covid-19 and will continue to be reinforced by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

Riverside Medical Practice, in Shrewsbury, has told patients by text and on its website that its clinicians "will now revert back to wearing face masks during face-to-face appointments with patients".

Its statement reads: "We have recently received guidance from NHS England on the wearing of face masks in primary care settings.

"As you may or may not be aware, the number of Covid cases is now, once again, on the increase and as per the guidance received, our clinicians will now revert back to wearing face masks during face-to-face appointments with patients.

"The decision has been made to not only protect our staff but also our patients, particularly those who are extremely vulnerable.

"We will therefore also be asking patients to wear a face mask if attending the practice for an appointment.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

The message from public health leaders in Shropshire is that people should get their Covid jabs.

In a joint statement, Helen Onions, deputy statutory director of public health at Telford & Wrekin Council, and Rachel Robinson, executive director of health at Shropshire Council, said: “As winter approaches, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses such as colds and flu will be circulating.

"That’s why we encourage eligible people in our borough to take up the offer of flu and Covid-19 vaccines ahead of winter. These provide the best level of protection against severe illness. Further information is available on the NHS website for flu vaccines and Covid-19 vaccines

"Additionally, we encourage people to help avoid catching and spreading Covid-19, by following the government’s guidance .