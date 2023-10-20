Hospice staff recognised at annual awards

Hospice Star winners with Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, President and Heather Tudor CEO.

At a celebratory awards lunch, Severn Hospice celebrated commitment, passion and outstanding achievements, and revealed the winning individuals and teams who were presented with special Hospice Star trophies and certificates.

Each year the awards are an opportunity for colleagues to nominate each other and shine a light on the dedication and positivity of those who enables the charity to care and support local families living with incurable illness.

Among those celebrating was Cheryl Johnson, who as the hospice’s first registered nurse associate is paving the way for future nurses with grace and professionalism.

Cheryl was delighted to be awarded Clinical Colleague of the Year and said: “I am absolutely stunned that I’ve won such a special award, and it means even more to me because nominations are made by my fellow colleagues.

“The hospice is such a special and rewarding place to work and I feel honoured to be part of such a professional and compassionate team who support local people when they need it most. I am so proud that we can make a difference and love the fact we have the time to care and make real connections with both patients and their families.”

Meanwhile, Bill Stewart, CRM Manager and Analyst who joined the hospice last year, was announced Non-clinical Colleague of the Year for his remarkable transformation in the quality and effectiveness of data, while Sue Davis, Senior Finance Officer, scooped the honour of Unsung Hero for her exceptional commitment and unhesitating support.

The Housekeeping team and the clinical team on the Alexandra Ward at Apley were named as the Non-clinical and Clinical Teams of the Year, respectively.

Heather Tudor, Severn Hospice’s Chief Executive, who presented the awards alongside President Sir Algernon Heber-Percy said: “It’s without doubt that it is our people who make Severn Hospice so special, and the Hospice Stars Awards are a fantastic way for us all to show how much we value our incredible colleagues. We are so proud of their fabulous achievements which embody our values of care.

“It really was a privilege reading each nomination and it certainly was difficult to choose just one winner for each category. The descriptions were heart-felt and so full of praise and respect for colleagues and teams from across the whole organisation.

“It was an honour to present the awards to so many committed, hardworking and inspirational people. It is because of their enthusiasm and professionalism that we can continue to care for thousands of local people living with incurable illness.”