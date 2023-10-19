Live A&E wait times now shown on hospital trust's website

Live waiting times for the county's A&Es are now being shown online

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has launched the new tool for patients attending the A&Es at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

The waiting times, which appear on the front page of the trust's website, show the expected waits for both adults and children at either hospital.

Starting today, the live updates come as the trust has launched a campaign to help it avoid a winter crisis.

The display shows the average amount of time, in hours and minutes, that it takes a patient to be seen and treated by a doctor or registered nurse, from the time of their arrival to when they are discharged or admitted.

As of 3.20pm today the wait for an adult at RSH was 12 hours and 49 minutes, and two hours 32 minutes for a child.

At PRH it was eight hours 24 minutes for an adult, and three hours 36 minutes for a child.

The trust's hospitals have faced major challenges with A&E departments in recent years, with the county having the worst performance on the government's four hour target in the country for August – the second time it was the worst in the country in the space of a few months.

An update from the trust said the new published waiting times are an effort to be 'open and transparent'.

A statement on its website said: "We have a new tool available on our website to help inform our communities of the estimated waiting times at our A&Es.

"This is part of our ongoing commitment to be open and transparent and help patients receive the right care, from the right clinician, for their needs."

It added: "We know that sometimes people go straight to A&E without contacting NHS111 online, or by phone, first if they think they need urgent care. We hope that by sharing our average wait times, it will enable patients to make an informed choice on where they should go to get the most appropriate care they need.

"Alongside this tool, we will continue to reassure our communities that our A&Es are open and here to support their urgent and emergency needs, but we hope it will encourage people to use 111 online or 999 (if their condition is life threatening) to help them avoid unnecessary waits. We will continue to prioritise patients based on clinical need, and as a result, these waiting times are only a guide."

The trust also apologised for the extent of delays at its A&Es.

He said: "Our waiting times are longer than we want them to be as our emergency departments and hospital wards remain under pressure, and we continue to prioritise those most in need.

"All available additional space within the trust is open and we, along with partners, are working hard to release additional capacity in the community to support patients who are ready to be discharged from hospital as quickly as possible, to free up beds for patients who most need our support.