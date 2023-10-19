'Help us avoid winter A&E crisis' - Shropshire hospital bosses

New data from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has revealed around 63 per cent of A&E patients could have been effectively treated elsewhere in the healthcare system last year, such as a minor injury unit or by a pharmacist.
