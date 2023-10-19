'Help us avoid winter A&E crisis' - Shropshire hospital bosses

By Megan Howe

More than 60 per cent of patients visiting Shropshire's A&E departments could have been treated elsewhere last year, health bosses say.

People are being urged to think about where they can best be treated
New data from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has revealed around 63 per cent of A&E patients could have been effectively treated elsewhere in the healthcare system last year, such as a minor injury unit or by a pharmacist.

