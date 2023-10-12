Hospice celebrates the people who make it possible

Julie Davies

This week is Hospice Care Week, and the charity is shining a local spotlight on the range of teams from across the organisation who work every day to provide specialist and compassionate care for thousands of people and their families living with incurable illness.

Hospice Care Week celebrates hospice care nationally and locally, highlighting the amazing work that is being done to make sure everyone can benefit from the very best palliative and end of life care within hospices and other settings.

Since 1989 Severn Hospice has provided free care and support to more than 40,000 patients and their loved ones at their time of greatest need throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and North Powys.

It has been made possible because of the charity’s dedicated staff and volunteers and loyal local supporters.

Heather Tudor, Severn Hospice’s CEO said: “We work to ensure that people in our care live as well as they can within the limitations of their illness. You may be surprised at he number of different roles and inspirational individuals there are here at the hospice that collectively enable that to happen.

“It’s without doubt that it is the people who make Severn Hospice so special, and Hospice Care Week is an opportunity to recognise and thank our incredible staff and volunteers from across all areas of our work.

“Not only that – it’s a time to thank our supporters – as a charity we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the continued support of our amazing communities.”

From nurses, doctors and therapists, chefs, stewards, housekeepers, cleaners and gardeners to receptionists, administrators, finance and IT specialists and fundraisers and retail teams, they all play a part in making the hospice what it is.

Julie Davies has been a registered nurse for more than 20 years.

She said: "My passion has always been caring for people and when I qualified as a registered nurse, I knew my local hospice was where I wanted to be. It’s a privilege to support patients and families during such a difficult time, providing holistic care and ensuring their lives are comfortable and fulfilling as possible.

“I honestly don’t think there’s a more rewarding role. Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many relatives who return to the hospice to remember loved ones and it’s very special reconnecting and sharing memories.”

Julie’s colleague, Sandra Morris leads the hospice’s Day Services which enable patients and their families to ‘live well’ with their illnesses.

She said: “I love working at hospice and I’m immensely proud of what Day Services do. We provide a ‘Living Well Service’ which includes workshops and therapies to suit all tastes and abilities to enable people to live well and maintain their independence.

“Our weekly coffee mornings provide an opportunity for people with a palliative illness to visit the hospice to find out what we do here at the Severn Hospice and how to access support when they need it. Within our day services we offer a wide range of clinical services and therapeutic services to meet people’s health needs.”

The hospice provides friendly and comfortable home-from-home care and Amy Jackman, Head Chef, takes great pride in preparing tasty home-cooked and nutritious meals for patients and families.

She said: “I like to think of it as caring through food and take the time to learn about individual preferences, dietary requirements and the way they like their food. It’s the personal touches that make a difference too, like baking a lemon cheesecake by special request or arranging a special birthday tea. I find it immensely satisfying that the food we prepare with such care and thoughtfulness brings reassurance and comfort to our patients and their families.”

The hospice has supported thousands of local families over the years.

Sarah Little, a Senior Ward Housekeeper, was inspired to join the charity after it cared for her father. She said she is now in her dream job.

“I take great pride in what we do to create a friendly, comfortable home-from-home feel. Lovely soft linen, fresh flowers and being on hand for every non-clinical need – nothing is too much. Being there for relatives and guests is equally as important. We instinctively balance the need for support and privacy, times for laughter and reflection – and we always know when you’d like a brew,” she said.