Mental health campaign launched by Telford Young People’s Forum

The initiative comes from the Young People’s Forum, a Telford & Wrekin Council-driven consultation action group for 11-to-18-year-olds.

The campaign aims to encourage young people across the borough to take action to enhance their wellbeing, through simple, small changes to their everyday life.

The initiative is being launched as part of the 'Our Future in Mind' young people’s mental health summit organised by the Young People’s Forum at Telford Minster Southwater, today.

Over 60 young people from borough secondary schools attended interactive workshops at the summit, where they received valuable advice on addressing issues that could affect their wellbeing, such as body image, managing anxiety, loneliness and others.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, the council's cabinet member for healthy, safer, stronger communities and partnerships said: “We want Telford and Wrekin to be a place where young people are happy, healthy and have an influential voice.

"Through our Young People’s Forum, we found out that improving mental health is top priority for young people across the borough, following the pandemic’s impact.

“As such, we have been developing a Young Person’s Year of Wellbeing campaign, with support from the Young People’s Forum, that is launching on World Mental Health Day.

“This campaign will give young people across the borough practical tips and advice they can relate to and use in their day-to-day life to enhance their wellbeing. This can include taking regular walks, improving sleep, limiting social media use, connecting with friends and family more often.

“These may all seem like small things, but they can make a noticeable difference to how young people feel.

“The campaign will also help young people and their families to find out how to access mental health support services in the borough, when they need them.

“I encourage all young people across the borough, their parents and cares to join this campaign. Sign a pledge on telford.gov.uk/youngpersonswellbeing. We will then email you regularly with motivation, tips and information you can easily put into practice.

“This is your year to feel happier, healthier and more empowered to take action for your wellbeing.”

Rae Anyidoho, a representative from the Young People’s Forum and the elected Member of Youth Parliament for Telford and Wrekin said: “Over the span of a year, the Young People's Forum has been holding discussions around what young people in our borough believe to be the biggest issue, and what areas needed the most support.

“After lengthy conversations and a national ballot taking place, mental health was what came out on top.

“So we created the local 'Our Future In Mind' Mental Health summit, which aims to increase awareness around the services that young people could access in Telford.

“As part of this, the Young People's Forum have had the chance to work closely with the council in order to shape the Young Person’s Year of Wellbeing campaign which we are launching as part of the summit."