Revealed: Shropshire health trust tells sick staff not to test for Covid

The message was sent to Shropshire Community Health Trust staff

In a message to all staff, Shropshire Community Health Trust (Shropcom) said that workers should stay at home according to their symptoms – and that testing positive "can result in having to stay at home for longer than symptoms persist".

The message comes as the trust said it has "been receiving many reports of staff testing positive for Covid".

Shropcom provides a range of services across the county and operates Shropshire's community hospitals in Bishop's Castle, Bridgnorth, Whitchurch, and Ludlow.

The move has been criticised on social media, with Professor Stephen Griffin, who revealed the guidance, saying:"Short-sighted doesn't even begin to describe my outrage at this callous approach to staff and patient safety."

He added: "Have we learned nothing?"

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has responded to the issue, saying it was "aware" of the message and that trusts in the county had been "encouraged to reassess" how they prevent the spread of Covid.

It said that it was promoting national guidance on the issue, and that "staff health and wellbeing, and keeping our patients safe and well, is central to our system approach".

National guidance says that "most healthcare staff who have symptoms of a respiratory infection are no longer asked to test for Covid-19".

But it adds that staff "whose job primarily involves providing direct care to inpatients who are severely immunosuppressed" should take a lateral flow test "if they develop symptoms of a respiratory infection, in line with locally decided protocols".

Vanessa Whatley, deputy chief nurse for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has become aware of the recent all staff communication issued by Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

"Like other areas across the country, we are seeing an increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in our communities.

"This risk is currently not affecting the provision of health and care services, however, there is a potential risk that services could be impacted with a greater number of staff and patients contracting Covid-19.

"Our provider trusts have been encouraged to re-assess how they can prevent the spread of Covid-19 in their organisations to minimise the impact on staff and patients.

"Staff health and wellbeing, and keeping our patients safe and well, is central to our system approach to preventing the spread of Covid-19 and will continue to be reinforced by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.