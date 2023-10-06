Hospital builds kitchen in just over a week to restart hot meals for patients

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust has built a temporary kitchen at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The issue, which has affected Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has seen workers build a temporary kitchen in just over a week.

A statement from Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust said that a "huge amount of work" was undertaken by teams at trust to install the kitchen and get hot meals for patients up-and-running again.

The situation comes after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was discovered in a kitchen area at the hospital.

The concrete can collapse suddenly and without warning and the discovery meant both the kitchen and Apley Restaurant were closed as a precaution.

Work to build the temporary kitchen included installing electrics, sectioning off areas, and building a walk-in chiller to store the food. Rest areas have been created in other areas of the hospital.

Helen Troalen, Director of Finance (including Estates), said: “It’s been a phenomenal effort by a number of teams at our Trust to create this kitchen to ensure that more than 400 hot meals each sitting are provided to our patients.

“We would like to thank you for your understanding as we have been building the kitchen.”

The trust said that while it continues to assess the situation with the kitchen and Apley Restaurant a number of catering provisions are available for staff and visitors.

They include Caffe Bistro, which is open from 7.30am to 7.30pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sundays.

The trust said it is also looking to put in place an additional retail option, while vending machines remain available across the hospital.

The trust added that it is "working closely" with NHS England and "following expert advice" from the Institution for Structural Engineers to manage the RAAC at PRH safely.