Air ambulance urges people to learn lifesaving skills

Using lifesaving CPR skills

The call comes from the clinical team at the Midlands Air Ambulance, who want people to get involved in the event on Monday, October 16.

Restart a Heart Day raises awareness of the lifesaving impact that CPR and the use of public access defibrillators can achieve.

The charity is encouraging local schools, groups and businesses to sign up to the charity’s free Mission Support skills sessions, which teaches CPR and how to confidently use an automated external defibrillator.

Each year, approximately 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the UK.

Sadly, the chances of survival and recovery are less than 10 per cent.

If CPR is performed by bystanders, the person’s chance of survival can be more than doubled.

Learning the simple, yet vital skill ensures that patients have as much oxygen in the brain as possible for when emergency services arrive.

Richard Apps, critical care paramedic and Cosford airbase lead at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Approximately 30 per cent of the 4,500 missions we attend each year are for out of hospital cardiac arrests.

"Chest compressions are such a simple skill to learn and by taking part in our Mission Support skills sessions, you will be helping save lives in your local area by having the confidence to perform effective CPR.”