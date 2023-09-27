Teenage cancer survivor appeals for people to clear out wardrobes to help support vital research

The teenager is encouraging people to clear out their closets for cancer research

Seventeen-year-old Rachel Lokier is backing TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People, to help raise awareness and funds for vital research.

Rachel and her family are encouraging the public to donate any pre-loved quality fashion and homeware they no longer need to their nearest TK Maxx store.

When sold in Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could be worth up to £25 to help support research into children’s and young people’s cancers.

Rachel, who attends Thomas Adams Sixth Form, was just seven when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after collapsing at home.

Two and a half years of tough treatment at Bristol Children’s Hospital followed, but longer-term side effects have included chronic fatigue and anxiety.

Despite her difficulties, Rachel’s illness has inspired her to want to train as a radiographer. She also wants to use her experience to help other young people who might be feeling isolated.

“I want to show people that having cancer as a young person doesn’t have to hold you back,” said Rachel.

“I found it very difficult, especially at first, because there was no one my age on the ward I was in. Even though I was only seven, they were all much younger children.

"As I’ve got older, I’ve often wished I’d had someone my own age to speak to with a similar experience. Now I want to use my own experience to help other people.”

Rachel Lokier was diagnosed with cancer at seven years old

Rachel and her family have been having a clear out to support the Give Up Clothes for Good appeal and are hoping others will follow in their footsteps.

She said: “It’s thanks to research that I’m here today which is why raising awareness and money for Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People is so vital.

“I’ll be having a good clear out at home to find clothes and things to donate and I hope my experience will inspire other people to do the same. Our unwanted items really could save lives.”

Rachel’s mum Laura said: “As parents, we couldn’t be prouder of Rachel with her amazing resilience throughout her cancer treatment and after-effects following it.

"She’s one of the lucky ones surviving childhood cancer but more research is needed so that children diagnosed with rarer cancers survive.”

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Shropshire, Paula Young, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Rachel for her support. Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults – from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment and the long-term side effects survivors often experience. So, it needs different, dedicated research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund.