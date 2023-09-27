Plans to 'use local action to save lives' after 53 suicide deaths in two years in Telford area

Addenbrooke House the home of Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: Google Maps

Between 2019 and 2021 there were 53 deaths recorded as suicide in Telford and Wrekin, of whom 37 were men and 16 women.

Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Suicide Prevention Network have the vision to "significantly reduce the number of people who take their own life".

“We feel that suicide is preventable and that every life should be saved,” said the partnership in their mission statement.

“We have a zero suicide mind set. We are a strong local multi-agency partnership, which has agreed a number of focused suicide prevention and postvention activities.

“We have drawn upon the expertise of partners from the voluntary, community and third sector. We are committed to working together to prevent deaths at all ages as a result of suicide and ensure those at risk of, affected or bereaved by suicide will be able to access the right support at the right time.”

The Telford & Wrekin Suicide Prevention Strategy 2023/24-2027/8 will be considered this week at the borough council’s health and wellbeing board meeting.

The first Suicide Prevention Strategy launched in 2017 which has seen the creation of a real time suspected suicide surveillance system, suicide bereavement service and a new survivors of bereavement by suicide peer led support group.

As part of their new strategy the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Suicide Prevention Network aim to target offers of help for higher risk groups (as identified by local and national evidence).

They also want to "improve opportunities and accessibility" to address wellbeing concerns and avoidable health inequalities across the whole population.

The plan aims to "enhance" research, data collection and monitoring as well as "systematically improve" messaging and communication.

Also part of the plan is continuing to develop the suicide bereavement service and postvention offers for anyone impacted by a suicide or possible suicide death.

Increasing the reach of suicide risk awareness and appropriate skills for intervention is also part of the proposed plan.

Funding to support the Suicide Prevention strategy has been provided by NHS over the last four years, the latest amount being £25,000 in 2023/24.

The partnership state that there is "sufficient funding" available to deliver the proposals to March 2025.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for healthy, safer and strong communities said: “Every life lost to suicide is an enormous tragedy, which leaves devastating impacts on family, friends and communities.

“Given the wide range of influences on suicide we need to take an approach that builds prevention across all parts of our society.

“This strategy sets out to do that with and action plan co-produced by stakeholders, partners, the suicide prevention action group/ network and people personally affected by suicide to drive change by increasing suicide risk awareness and skills for intervention.