MP hits back at 'scaremongering' council’s hospital A&E plea

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford. Emergency Department

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader Shaun Davies reinforced his message yesterday asking for the government to reconsider plans to downgrade the A&E services at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) into an ‘A&E Local’.

The council sent a legal request to Steve Barclay, secretary of state for Health and social care, in March asking him to reconsider the plans.

As part of the transformation programme the consultant-led Women and Children’s Unit would also be moved to Shrewsbury.

The council claim that the original business case supporting Future Fit plans – made in 2018 – is now outdated.

Telford & Wrekin Council have asked for the plans to be re-considered due to the borough having a growing population including women and children.

They also claim that there is a ‘disproportionately higher number of residents without access to a private motor vehicle’ in the borough compared to Shropshire. The council also state that the borough has ‘greater health inequalities’ than in Shropshire.

Councillor Davies claims that the council’s request to the government has been ignored. Speaking at the council’s cabinet meeting on Thursday he said that the council have not received a reply from the government, despite submitting their request six months ago.

Responding to the comments Conservative MP for the Wrekin, Mark Pritchard, says that hospital transformation plan is designed by senior doctors, ‘not local politicians’.

He said: “It is a fact, rather than speculation or opinion, that the NHS in Shropshire is receiving a record £312 million new investment into both hospitals.

“That is an inconvenient truth for many in the local Labour Party. Telford will retain a 24 hours a day, seven days a week A&E Local, contrary to the scaremongering of some in local opposition parties.

“In addition, Telford is getting a new £4.5m Community Diagnostic Centre, which is now close to completion and will deliver an extra 50,000 tests, checks and scans every year.

“Construction is also progressing on the new £24m PRH Planned Care Hub, which will provide more operating theatres and help to cut waiting times.

“Senior doctors have designed the new hospital services, not local politicians. The new approach is supported by the NHS and the West Midlands Ambulance Service. If Labour don’t trust the professionals, they should say so.”

As part of the transformation programme critical care and consultant-led maternity services moved to a new 30,000 square metre building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Plans for the hospital are currently being considered by Shropshire Council.

Councillor Davies says that they are expecting for a final decision to be made about A&E services at Telford hospital to be made ‘in the coming days’.

He told the council’s cabinet: “What that means to residents of Telford & Wrekin is if you need to an A&E for emergency treatment you will not go to the Princess Royal Hospital, you will be moved elsewhere.