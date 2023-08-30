Council strategy seeks to enhance the lives of adults with autism

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching a new autism strategy

Telford & Wrekin Council, together with local partners, is launching a borough-wide autism strategy to support autistic adults in the borough to lead healthy and fulfilling lives, where they feel valued and supported.

The five-year Autism Strategy has been developed by the council and its partners following engagement with autistic people and their families as well as carers, support workers and professionals.

The strategy aims to tackle inequalities and barriers that autistic adults in the borough might face so they can live independent and fulfilled lives.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet member for adult social care and health systems said: “We and all our partners across the borough are committed to ensuring a fulfilling and inclusive life for all autistic people in Telford and Wrekin.

“Over the past year and following a consultation process, we have co-produced a five-year autism strategy, through extensive engagement with people with lived experience, their families, carers and local partners working with or supporting autistic people.

“People have told us what is important for them or the person they support in key areas, including housing, health and wellbeing, education and employment.

“Based on what people said, the autism strategy outlines the actions we and our partners will take over the next five years to support autistic people.

“These include supporting more autistic people into work, expanding autism-friendly services, raising awareness and acceptance of autism, developing specialist accommodation and many others.

“We are looking forward to seeing the positive difference the autism strategy will make on the lives of all autistic people and their families in the borough."