Planning agents have responded to comments on the application for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The comments come from Nexus Planning, which is leading the application for major changes to the Shrewsbury hospital as part of the much-delayed £312m Future Fit programme.

The proposals, which would see Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) become the county's only emergency centre, as well as taking on consultant-led women and children's services from Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, have proved controversial with Telford residents – and are being actively opposed by Telford & Wrekin Council.

As part of the process of applying to Shropshire Council for planning permission for the work at RSH, Nexus Planning has provided a response to a number of comments from the public and consultees.

But, the planning agents have made clear that comments on the decision to base the services at Shrewsbury, and not Telford, are not relevant to the planning process and should be discounted – because they are not a planning matter for consideration by Shropshire Council.

In a letter outlining the response to issues raised in the consultation Nexus Planning states: "It is worth noting that comments made in respect of the location of the services at the two hospital sites (The Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), is not a planning matter for determination through this application.

"In this regard, the discussions and agreement in respect of the location of the services delivered by the two hospital sites was reached by the joint CCGs in 2019 following the future fit public consultation and the Decision Making Business case.

"The service configuration being considered in this application to the council is as described in the Strategic Outline Case (SOC) that was approved in August 2022.

"Therefore, comments made in respect of the use of public money, or appropriate use of capital assets outside of the application site are not considerations for this planning application determination.

"In light of the above, there are a number of comments made by respondents which are not of direct relevance to the consideration of the acceptability of the planning application."

Telford & Wrekin Council had previously urged residents to respond to the application – particularly over concerns about transport links between Telford and Shrewsbury and the amount of car parking being added at Shrewsbury.

Speaking at the start of August, Councillor Shaun Davies, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "The suggestion that a free bus service connecting the hospitals in Telford and Shrewsbury is a welcome one, but the details of how this will operate are yet to be confirmed.

"The application highlights the complete lack of alternative public transport options, especially in the evening when many people will want to visit loved ones.

"If you’re lucky enough to have your own car, there is a small increase in car parking spaces proposed – just 107 – despite the current car parks being stretched and the increase in visits that the hospital will need to accommodate."

He added: "You can’t disregard the views of thousands of people who will be directly impacted by the application submitted."

Nexus Planning has addressed both bus routes and car parking – saying the trust will work with bus companies and the councils on the routes, and that the plans for car parking are sufficient for when the project is completed.

It says that the Oxon Park and Ride facility may be used during the construction phase – and could continue to be used if needed once the work is completed.

With reference to bus routes it states: "Although the highways authority and the local bus operators are responsible for bus services and they set the service provision based on demand for such services, the trust will work with the planning authorities to mitigate significant adverse transport impacts.

"However, any mitigation or contributions requested need to be proportionate to those impacts identified as part of the proposed development specifically."

Responding to concerns over car parking it states: "Overall, the parking analysis provided demonstrates that there is a need to provide additional parking and that the provision of new parking capacity has been shown to accommodate all parking demand on site during the operational phase.

"Furthermore, the construction phasing plan shows how a temporary reduction in on-site parking will be managed principally through the use of the nearby Oxon Park and Ride together with a regular free bus service.

"However, to provide additional parking resilience if needed, the trust would work with stakeholders to extend use of the Oxon Park and Ride and associated bus services into the future operational phases of the proposed development."