Significant disruption expected as NHS braces for 48 hour consultant walk out

The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The action, which is likely to affect a number of the county's health services, including its major hospitals – Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, starts at 7am tomorrow and will last for 48 hours, finishing at 7am on Saturday.

County health bosses stressed that consultants will still provide staffing levels to cover emergency care.

It is the most recent in a series of strikes carried out by NHS workers, and follows junior doctors walking out earlier this month.

Local NHS bosses have said the latest action is likely to cause significant disruption.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "This 48-hour strike action is just before a busy bank holiday which means NHS services will have very little time to recover from the disruption.

"We will continue to prioritise emergency care, but we really need the public’s support again to be able to provide high-quality NHS care to our local communities, patients, families, and carers."

Dr White urged residents across the county to “think which service” to help to make sure help is available for everyone at the right time.

He said: “The public should only attend A&E or call 999 in an emergency, as services will be facing significant pressures from Thursday to Monday.

"If you can, try using 111 online as your first point of call, and use community pharmacies and minor injury units (in Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Ludlow and Whitchurch) where appropriate.

“The safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority and we would like to thank the public for their ongoing support and understanding.”

People who have appointments are advised to attend as normal unless they have been contacted directly.

A statement from NHS Shropshire Telford & Wrekin added: "No one should be put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes and people with serious, life-threatening conditions will continue to be seen at our A&E departments.

"However, please keep 999 and A&E clear for genuine life-threatening emergencies, and use NHS 111 online or by phone for other urgent care needs or if you’re unsure about whether you should go to hospital. If you are contacting 111, please give as much information as you can, as that will help you get the right support and advice."

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has also published a list of reminders for the public over the next few days

• Life-threatening emergency or serious injury: call 999 or go to your nearest Emergency Department (A&E).

• For medical attention and advice: use NHS 111 online or call NHS 111 as the first port of call.

• Minor Injury Units, GP surgeries and pharmacies are not impacted by the strike action. Please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

• If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action.