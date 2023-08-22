Groups to ‘address specific issues’ in Shrewsbury hospital plan after dozens of objections

How the new hospital building could look. Image: RSH Architects

Submitted plans were revealed last month for the hospital’s transformation – including a new 30,000 square metre building constructed next to the main entrance.

The new building is proposed to house women’s and children’s services, an acute medical unit and intensive therapy unit. The planned building also links to a re-modelled and expanded A&E department.

The plans are part of the ‘Future Fit’ £312 million transformation of the Shrewsbury hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The planning application currently has 39 messages of objection and none of support.

Strong objections have been voiced about the moving of some accident and emergency services from Telford to Shrewsbury.

Under proposals the Princess Royal would be downgraded to a ‘A&E Local’ service, while Shrewsbury would also provide most women and children’s services for the county.

Scrutinised in the responses has been parking arrangements and the public travel plan for patients from Telford and further afield to access the Shrewsbury hospital.

Shrewsbury Town Council commented: “The travel plans that have been proposed are not good enough and active travel should be a key element within this application.”

SaTH state that they will be ‘listening to all feedback’ before holding focus groups next month.

In a statement they said: “We would like to thank all who attended our recent planning permission engagement events to view the proposals. Whilst we have received much support, we are listening to all feedback received.

“We are holding a number of focus groups in September to address specific topics, with a dedicated Travel and Transport focus group meeting scheduled for September 28.

“In addition, we anticipate there will be 107 additional car parking spaces provided through the programme.”

Details of the SaTH focus groups can be found on their website, where residents can register to join the groups.

As a result of the plans the trust state that patients will benefit from ‘fewer cancellations and delays for planned procedures’.

They also state that the process will provide ‘a more streamlined and effective emergency care service, with fewer ambulance handover delays, delivered from a dedicated, modern Emergency Department.’

As part of the transformation programme there will be focus groups aligned to clinical workstreams which will ‘meet regularly’ over the next three years.

SaTH also state that they are setting up focus groups for travel and transport issues related to the programme and a group focusing on the Princess Royal Hospital ‘front entrance’.

Anybody who would like to join the focus groups should email: sath.engagement@nhs.net