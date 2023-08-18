Laughing gas now the most used drug among youngsters, police chief warns

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas

Commonly known as 'Nos' among young people, the drug is readily available to buy online in pressurised metal canisters.

North Wales police officer Luke Hughes, the Wrexham City district inspector, said on social media : "I have communicated with the locally-elected Member of Parliament who has also had concern raised.

"I’m pleased to say that there are plans afoot to make simple possession illegal (it’s not at present). But we also need to restrict its sale, it’s freely available on the internet sadly, even from very well-known websites.”

Nitrous oxide, combined with oxygen, has been used as an anaesthetic and analgesic in medical settings.

It also has many other legitimate industrial and commercial uses, for example, as a food additive, propellant in catering and component of vehicle fuel.

But for more than 200 years nitrous oxide has also been used for its psychoactive effects. Experts have warned of the risk of developing neurological disorders.

The UK Government’s Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs recently made a number of recommendations including extra measures to tackle non-legitimate supply and about educating the public and healthcare professionals on the immediate and long-term harms associated with nitrous oxide use.