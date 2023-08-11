'You can count on Newport doctors' - Councillor heaps praise on surgeries after patient surveys

Councillor Peter Scott

The two doctors surgeries in Newport – Wellington Road Surgery and Linden Hall Surgery – rated highly as part of the NHS England GP Patient Survey 2023.

Wellington Road surgery came out top in Telford & Wrekin with an overall satisfaction rating of 85% with Lindan Hall just behind on 82%.

Both surgeries also led the borough when patients were asked how confident they were with the healthcare professional at their last appointment.

Councillor Peter Scott, ward member for Newport West, says that both surgeries do a ‘very good job’ and put people’s minds at rest when they have problems.

Mr Scott said: “Although over the years there’s been a lot of concern over the ability to get an appointment, it’s fair to say in Newport that both surgeries do everything they can to see you, speak to you and deal with you.

“Personally I’ve been ill this week with a virus and I wanted to get checked out, I was seen the following day and they put my mind at rest and they do a lot of that.

“They are very good at fitting you in. We all know that the general state of the health service isn’t quite as good nationally, but locally I think the staff and the doctors go out of their way to serve the community.

“Whilst you will always get some that have an issue that can’t seem to be dealt with, the majority only have positive things to say about both surgeries. They do a very good job.”

He added that while nationally there are long waiting lists locally the service is good.

Despite being still amongst the best in the borough both surgeries were scored below 60% in the survey about experience of making an appointment and waiting times.

Mr Scott says that due to the high number of calls the surgeries receive at the same time, ‘some are going to miss out’.

However, he says that both surgeries have improved over the last few months and ‘do their utmost’ for patients.

He added: “That’s just the overloads of call, but generally following the advice of surgeries and using their website which is another option now, most people are getting seen and I think it’s very good.

“The general impressions of both surgeries have improved over the last few months. When you look at local service everybody seems to go out of their way to help and there aren’t many people I know of who have been refused or can’t get an appointment.

“What they have to do now is triage you so if you really have to be seen that day they will do their best to do it.

“In some cases you can wait 24 or 48 hours, and in some cases you would be better off going to a pharmacist. There are other alternatives.