People invited to nominate Shropshire hospital heroes for trust's annual awards

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), has once again teamed up with the Shropshire Star to give people across Shropshire and Mid-Wales the chance to nominate teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution and show exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award sees nominations made by members of the public, followed by a public vote to choose the winner.

The award gives people a rare opportunity to make sure their hospital heroes receive the recognition they deserve.

To nominate a hospital hero, visit trustawards.co.uk/nominate-2023 and select The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award from the award categories.

The nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, so people can choose their winner.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the Shropshire Star for teaming up with us once again.

"Our Public Recognition Award is a really special award as this gives you, valued members of our community, the opportunity to nominate individuals or teams who you believe have been truly outstanding in their role.

“This award celebrates the outstanding dedication and commitment of our colleagues and teams, and the truly wonderful work that they do every day across so many services in our hospitals and the wider community, to support our patients and their families.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the fantastic contribution that colleagues and volunteers make, supporting our patients, families and communities, whether in frontline teams, or working behind the scenes.

“The Public Recognition Award is an incredibly important one because the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by you, members of the public, who are the reason we do what we do. Thank you for everything you do to support us.”

The closing date for nominations is Friday, August 18.